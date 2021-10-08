New York man faces felony charges in Bradford County

Waite

SAYRE BOROUGH — A Rome, N.Y. man is facing felony charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two juvenile males, according to Sayre Borough Police.

Timothy Waite, 39, is charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a third-degree felony; corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above, a third-degree felony; and indecent exposure, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The police affidavit states that the Sayre Borough Police Department received a complaint from Bradford County Children and Youth alleging that Waite had inappropriately touched two juvenile males approximately six to seven years ago.

Pennsylvania has no statute of limitation if the victim was under 18 at the time of the assault.

According to the affidavit, one of the boys was “touched by Timothy Waite and also touched Timothy Waite’s (genitals) when he was younger.”

The affidavit went on to say that the other boy recalled two specific times Waite assaulted him.

Both boys said they did not say anything earlier because they did not realize what Waite did was wrong at the time, per the affidavit.

Waite was arraigned on Sept. 22, and is currently being held at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12.

