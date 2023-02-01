Spending the day as an inventor

SAYRE — Second graders at the Epiphany Elementary School shared facts and stories about well-known inventions for parents and classmates at their Inventors Museum on Tuesday.
Students became a specific inventor for the day and presented their inventions at various stations around the classroom. Each student shared the story of how their invention was made, answered questions, and provided samples.
Second grade teacher Brenda Quattrini shared that the museum originally started with Benjamin Franklin’s birthday, and since he was an inventor, students would have a party for him and wear shirts with an inventor’s name on it and play the role of that person.
“They had to research what their inventor invented and bring that gift to the birthday party for Benjamin Franklin,” Quattrini said. “Then they opened it all up and they got to see what everyone invented and then we decided to open it up to the school.”
Students transformed into various inventors including Smarties inventor Edward Dee, Life Savers inventor Clarence Crane, potato chip inventor George Crum, bubble gum inventor Walter Diemer, Kool-Aid inventor Edwin Perkins, chocolate chip cookie inventor Ruth Wakefield, and Jell-O inventor Pearle Wait.
Quattrini added that the Second Grade’s Inventors Museum has been held for over 20 years, and the excitement never ends for the students.
“We do it during Catholic Schools Week as a fun activity and it gets the parents to come in and they get to check it out,” she said. “The kids do all the public speaking. They do it all themselves.” she said.
Quattrini shared that teachers and other students in the school visit the inventors as well and received a bag filled with each invention and were provided a homemade pamphlet similar to one found in a museum.
“The parents are awesome because they provide all this stuff for their kid in order to do this,” Quattrini said.
Additionally, Epiphany held a luncheon for parents and their children after a visit to the museum.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.