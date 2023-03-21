Early Owego Antique Center is 10 years strong

OWEGO — There is a hub of activity at Early Owego Antique Center (EOAC), located at 43-45 Lake St. This year, the business is celebrating its 10th anniversary and recently expanded to include live auctions.
A multi-dealer antique mall, EOAC offers antiques, vintage, collectibles, memorabilia, furniture, clothing, books, jewelry and much more.
Looking back, Jim and Cornelia Mead, long-time residents of the area, wanted to bring new life to the iconic J.J. Newberry’s department store, so an antique mall was born. The property had sat vacant for some time, and also fell victim to extensive damage from the devastating flood of 2011.
Better days emerged, and on opening day, Feb. 14, 2013, crowds of people gathered at EOAC to welcome the new antique mall, and just like the flood of people that surrounded the opening of the J.J. Newberry’s department store in 1958. EOAC’s second floor opened in 2014.
Today, EOAC is going strong with nearly 100 dealers on two floors. There is a waiting list for new vendors.
Jim remarked, “It was always our goal to do something of value with the building, so the antique center overall is good for the Historic Owego Marketplace, and also good for the Village.”
The Mead’s shared, “We are excited to be celebrating 10 years of providing our loyal shoppers with a broad assortment of ever-changing inventory with price points to fit everyone’s budget.”
One part of EOAC’s success, Jim said, is the dedicated staff that, he said, “Make customers feel welcome and assist them in finding the right item.”
Jim also credits his family, with a special nod to his wife, Cornelia, who has an extensive finance background, and is, he said, the “numbers person” of the business.
Yet another part of EOAC’s success, Jim remarked, is from, “The efforts of the vendors.”
EOAC offers the opportunity for local vendors to display a menagerie of items, ranging from every-day treasures to the eclectic. For guests who walk through the front entrance for the very first time, and for those who return often, it’s always like a trip back in time.
EOAC has nearly everything you could imagine, and dealers choose things, Jim said, that appeal to all ages.
EOAC has expanded to include live auctions on the lower level of the former J.J. Newberry’s property, and builds on a long history of professional service in the auction industry. On Feb. 25, EOAC hosted an inaugural live auction.
Jim explained that 70 individuals attended the first live auction, and 50 of those folks walked away with a purchase. He was pleased with the turnout, so dates for upcoming live auctions will be announced.
In the near future, renovations are planned on the lower level to update rest rooms and add a small kitchen, too; otherwise the spacious area offers plenty of room for storage and extra chairs for the auctions.
The Mead family has an abundance of auction experience. Jim’s father, Colonel Jerry Mead, founded Mead & Sons Auctioneers in 1946.
Jim Mead brings to the auction block six decades of experience, and joining him are his son James Mead, and associate Lucas Kaczynski. James graduated from North Carolina’s Mendenhall School of Auctioneering in 2014, and Lucas is a graduate of World Wide College of Auctioneering located in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Another team member, Fran Antalek, is the auction floor manager, and brings to the table nearly 30 years of professional industry service and experience.
Jim reminisced about his father, Jerry, who held the role of Owego Chief of Police in the early 1950’s and also operated other businesses nearby, such as a bus stand where bus tickets were sold along with newspapers, tobacco, and sweet treats.
Hence, the Mead family’s footprints still linger in Owego, and Jim reflected, “Here I own a building now, and just a few steps from where my Dad worked in his formative years.”
For the tenth anniversary celebration, Jim is gearing up to host a monthly speaker series that covers topics of historical interest. One such topic will be a longtime interest of his, early automobiles and carriages. Additional speaker topics and other anniversary activities will be announced.
Jim envisions one activity to be the renting out of bicycles to the public, so that the Owego experience can include taking a spin around the village. Housed on the lower level is a collection of balloon-tire bicycles, and once they are road-ready and several business-related aspects are worked out, Jim hopes to roll out the plan in time for nicer weather.
Jim added, “If you are burdened with an estate, or are downsizing, or have just a few items, call or text Fran Antalek at (607) 239-8353, or Jim Mead at (607) 725-6833 to discuss.”
Whatever your needs, Fran and Jim can assist you. For example, EOAC has been assisting a church in Endicott that is closing its doors.
For questions, visit EOAC’s website, www.earlyowego.com, or contact Jim Mead at (607) 725-6833.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.