A Christmas Chorus

WAVERLY — The Valley Chorus Annual Christmas concert returns this weekend to kick off the holiday season and to bring the community together through music.
The chorus presents “Christmas Time Is Here,” a concert that members of the Valley can attend on two different nights for a mix of classic holiday songs and modern favorites.
In past years, The Valley Chorus had only held one concert, but this year they have added an additional show at The Keystone Theater in Towanda to give guests two opportunities to see the show.
“I think it’s really cool and we’re trying to expand the audience and reach a wider group which is pretty fun,” said Director of The Valley Chorus, Kevin Doherty.
The Valley Chorus is a community chorus in the Twin-tiers region of New York and Pennsylvania. Their mission is to bring the people of the Valley together in song.
“The chorus certainly has been in a rebuilding phase since the pandemic and we are bigger than we have been in years,” Doherty said. “The chorus is singing — I think — better than we have in a few years. It’s really fantastic, the music that we’re making right now. I think it’s really good.”
The Valley Chorus has been singing for the community since 1955.
“We have an awesome amount of new members and that’s really exciting because it’s not that we don’t love our long term members of course, but it’s bringing some vibrance,” Doherty said. “It’s bringing a different energy to the room and we’re all really excited about that and it’s pretty cool.”
After the pandemic disrupted past rehearsals and concerts, Doherty is looking forward to the future with the chorus.
“It’s been hard to get through that (the pandemic) and it’s exciting that we’re really back at it,” he said. “I feel like we’re back at full strength again which is not easy to say because it was rough for a few years and pretty thin. I’m excited about a lot of things here and I think it’s going to be really good.”
The Valley Chorus invites the community to their concerts this Saturday at The Keystone Theater in Towanda, starting at 7:30 p.m. and this Sunday at the Waverly High School auditorium at 3 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets for the Waverly concert are $10 and available at The Jolly Farmer, Yale’s Music Shop and online at ValleyChorus.org. Tickets for the Towanda concert are available through The Keystone Theater box office. Tickets at the door are $12 for both concerts.
