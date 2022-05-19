TIOGA CENTER — Officials from the Tioga Central School District and Tioga County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday investigated a potential threat to the district, Superintendent Josh Roe announced in a statement.
“Tioga’s district officials were notified through staff, students and parents about a potential threat to our school that was outlined in a social media post about one of our students,” he said. “The district immediately partnered with the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and the potential threat in the post has been thoroughly investigated.”
Roe continued by stating that “hours of focused investigation” revealed that no actual threat was ever made towards the district.
“This was a situation that began as internal student conversations, which then created a rumor, which then spread through social media,” Roe said. As a result of (Wednesday’s) events, district administrators met with students in grades eight through 12 and discussed social media, school safety, and the proper protocols with regard to reporting potential issues. In addition, the use of social media and how its use can impact not only individuals, but communities as a whole was discussed.”
The superintendent encouraged parents to continue those conversations at home surrounding the appropriate use of social media, and emphasized that the district takes all potential threats seriously.
“In addition, a special thanks to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for their continued partnership with the Tioga Central School District,” he said. “Together, we continue to make the safety of our students, staff and community, a top priority, and thank you for your continued support of that effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.