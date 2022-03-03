Sayre school board hears result of facility assessment

SAYRE — Architectural Department Manager Paul Bedford of Keystone Associates in Binghamton gave a presentation to the Sayre Area School District Board of Education on Monday, overviewing the findings of the recent facility assessment study in and around all district buildings.
Bedford noted that the presentation was a brief summary of the full report, which was provided to district business manager Barry Claypool.
According to Bedford, the findings that require the most urgent attention and remediation fit into four categories: mechanical, accessibility, safety, and the natatorium.
Bedford noted that the boilers were recently replaced at both the high school and the elementary school, but he said that almost all the rest of the mechanical units will need to be replaced in the high school.
“On the mechanical side, basically what we’re recommending is wholesale replacement of your mechanical equipment,” said Bedford. “Most of your mechanical equipment is very old.”
The summary specifically mentioned replacing the large air handling units, the ventilator units, and the chilled water system.
While Bedford noted that it is very currently difficult to accurately calculate estimated costs, he said the price would be approximately 3.9 million to replace all the mechanical units.
Bedford said they looked at the possibility of adding air conditioning throughout the high school, and he estimated that it might cost an additional 3M or 3.5M.
“So there’s a decision that you have to look at,” said Bedford. “Do you want to add air conditioning everywhere? Do you want to keep air conditioning in the places you have it now? Do you want to limit it to certain other areas?”
Many of the mechanical units in Snyder Elementary are also in need of replacement.
In accessibility, Bedford said there are issues at both the high school and the elementary school, and both in and around each building.
“That’s really more of an Americans with Disabilities Act issue, rather than a code issue,” said Bedford, “but something to be concerned about and something to address.”
He went on to say that the ramps located at the high school are not truly accessible, according to the pitch standards set by the ADA.
Many of the doorways in the high school are also not handicap accessible, and Bedford noted issues with many of the handrails as well.
“Some of them are a little bit low, some of them don’t have the extensions that are required for accessibility,” said Bedford.
The high school basement and the library mezzanine are both completely inaccessible for handicap individuals, and none of the district’s restrooms in either building are ADA compliant.
Bedford said there weren’t many urgent safety issues to be reported in the high school, but some minor concerns to think about moving forward.
One such concern in the high school was the classroom windows. While they are in decent condition, according to Bedford, they are not large enough to serve as an emergency exit.
“If you look at replacing them in the future,” said Bedford, “make them big enough so that they could be used as a secondary exit out of the classroom if something happens.”
Architectural technician Jamie Berkeley-Hartjen noted the same issue with the classroom windows at Snyder Elementary, but said it’s not as concerning since those classrooms already have two exits.
Another possible safety issue at Snyder is the glass walls. While the walls themselves are in good condition, they could be deemed a concern.
“Everybody within that room can be seen in the event of an intruder,” said Berkeley-Hartjen. “That’s just something to consider.”
The most concerning safety issue at Snyder is the stair guardrails, which have very large openings, Berkeley-Hartjen noted.
“(They are) large enough that a kid could just fall right through,” said Berkeley-Hartjen.
Lastly, Bedford said the condition of the natatorium — the high school’s swimming pool — is critical.
“What we really recommend after going through and looking at it from a structural engineer, mechanical engineer, our side, everything, is wholesale renovation in the natatorium,” said Bedford. “And then the question becomes what to use it for and what to do.”
Bedford said to continue using the space as a natatorium, a complete renovation would be necessary.
“There is no dehumidification system in there, and as most people know and understand when you have a pool interior, it gives off an awful lot of moisture,” said Bedford. “That moisture has caused a lot of problems.”
Those problems include damage to ceiling systems, lighting and electrical systems, mechanical units, windows, and the bathhouse itself.
“The bathhouse is an old bathhouse,” said Bedford. “It’s wooden, and the moisture has gotten to that. We really recommend that bathhouse gets (torn) down and completely rebuilt, however it’s being used.”
Bedford said the other option that they explored with district administration is that the natatorium could be repurposed into another gymnasium.
“That’s a possibility,” said Bedford. “But there’s a lot of work that still would need to be done, even if it was a gymnasium.”
Bedford said the cost difference between renovating the natatorium and repurposing it into a gymnasium are “somewhat comparable,” but a natatorium would take much more maintenance over the coming years.
Bedford also noted that they looked into the ability to convert the high school into a middle/high school. He said it is possible, as far as room goes, but did not go into further detail during the presentation.
