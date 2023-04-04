Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Justin VanBuren, 28 of Waverly, NY ,was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 months to 36 months, consecutive to other sentences, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal trespass, Felony 3.
Sayre Borough Police Department arrested VanBuren for the offense occurring on June, 2, 2022.
Bradley D. Bailey, 30, of Troy, PA was sentenced to 60 days to 12 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, fines of $500, restitution of $3,375, plus court costs, after probation was revoked for the offense of criminal mischief, misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bailey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Aug. 2, 2020.
Ryan Shaw, 36, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for 6 months, restitution of $579.54, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, misdemeanor 1.
OAthens Township Police arrested Shaw for the offense occurring on Sept. 16, 2022.
Nathan Keller, 18, of Waverly, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, $700 fine, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, high rate, 1st in 10, misdemeanor and 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Keller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on June 12, 2022.
Jose Torres, 43, Laceyville, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, 1st in 10, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Torres following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on Sept. 10, 2022.
Michael Parker, 25, Lowman, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 30 days 72 hours to 18 months, fines of $1,000 plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, 1st in 10, misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on June 15, 2022.
Jason Husted, 37, of Troy, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 90 days, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of harassment, summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Husted following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on June 2, 2022.
Benjamin Vanderpool, 44, of Rome, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, consecutive to other sentences, for the offense of obstructing government functions, misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 31, 2022.
Haley Tomaz, 25, of Athens, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 95 days to 5 years 6 months, fines of $2,500, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 30 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor and driving under the influence, misdemeanor, 1st degree.
Sayre Borough Police and Athens Borough Police arrested Tomaz for the offenses occurring on Feb. 4, 2021 and July 31, 2021.
Michael Urso, 41, of Water View, Virginia was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days flat followed by probation with restrictions for a term of 24 months followed by 34 months 15 days regular probation, fines of $1,500, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor, 1st degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Urso following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on May 29, 2021.
Alyssa Guthrie, 33, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 15 months, restitution of $600, for the offense of forgery, felony 2.
Athens Borough Police arrested Guthrie for the offense occurring on June 1, 2022.
Kahill Williams, 50, of Binghamton, NY was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 36 months, for the offense of receiving stolen property, misdemeanor, 1st degree.
Athens Township Police Department arrested Williams for the offense occurring on Nov. 21, 2020.
Chad Bubb, 43, of York, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months, 72 hours to 23 months, for the offense of receiving stolen property, felony 3.
Athens Borough Police arrested Bubb for the offense occurring on Oct. 26, 2022.
Zayne McCarthy, 18, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 15 months, fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of burglary-no person present, felony 2 and retail theft, summary.
Athens Township Police arrested McCarthy for the offenses occurring on Sept. 21, 2022.
James Nero, 42, of Athens, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $250, plus court costs for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, and harassment, summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nero following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on Sept. 20, 2022.
