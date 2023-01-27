Valley businesses deal with effects of inflation
Inflation has continued to worsen across the U.S., and has affected companies and consumers alike.
For local small businesses, inflation has hit hard for owners as they try to keep up with the rising costs of their materials and resources.
Businesses throughout the Valley have had their own challenges from prices increasing and have been fighting to keep their customers and employees happy.
For Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe, located in Sayre, the cost of natural resources has risen greatly from last year’s percentages.
Owner of the cafe Colleen Bentley is aware of how much her resources have increased in price over time.
“Our prices are incredibly high,” she said.
Bentley noted that the national average percentages for produce have risen as chicken is up 56 percent from last year with the current price at $3.40, an increase from $2.36.
She added that the price of eggs is up 44 percent from last year, flour 10 percent, and coffee 2 percent.
“Our sugar and our butter is $3.49 a pound, where it used to be $1.89,” Bentley said. “It has been an incredible hardship on us.”
Tioga County Sheriff shares statement against new gun control law
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office last week shared the statement issued by the New York State Sheriffs’ Association blasting state lawmakers on gun control legislation that was passed earlier this month.
The statement reads in part as follows:
“Once again the New York State Legislature has seen fit to pass sweeping new criminal justice laws that affect the rights of millions of New York citizens, and which impose burdensome new duties on local government officials, without any consultation with the people who will be responsible for carrying out the provisions of those new laws. This has become a habit with the Legislature and has resulted in other criminal justice disasters such as New York’s so-called Bail Reform Law.”
Local school districts looking at variety of security measures
As many students are enjoying their summer break, local school districts are hard at work at more than just planning next year’s academics.
Officials across numerous local school districts lament the sad reality that school is no longer simply about “reading, writing and arithmetic,” but also about safety and security.
“It’s sad that we have to have these conversations and address these kinds of things,” Tioga Central School District Superintendent Josh Roe said. “But it’s always in the back of your mind now. You don’t want to be that next school district that was unprepared.”
Roe said that district recently completed a project that shored up many security measures in school buildings — particularly the entry points — and are currently in discussions with the Tioga County District Attorney about the possibility of working together to get a school resource officer (SRO) for the district.
“They’re just very preliminary discussions right now, but I think they’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “Having an SRO would definitely streamline our security processes and would create a good partnership with the district, our kids and police.”
Waverly village, school district exploring river access project on River Road
WAVERLY — During the Waverly Board of Trustees meeting this week, Mayor Patrick Ayres announced that the Waverly Central School District is interested in creating a river access point to the Chemung River on River Road off Route 220 in Waverly.
“(School Superintendent) Dr. Eric Knolles recently contacted me and asked about utilizing school students to create a river access point and perhaps some kind of recreational area off River Road,” he said. “So, I wanted to bring it before the board and get your thoughts on it.”
Most trustees were quickly positive about the idea, noting the ideal scenery around the area and the advantages of adding another recreational area to the village.
They also noted that there could be hiking and cycling opportunities as well.
Working towards internet for all
NICHOLS — The Town of Nichols was recently named as one of four communities to take part in New York State’s ConnectALL program.
The Southern Tier Network is working together with Tioga County, the Town of Nichols and the New York Power Authority to provide broadband infrastructure to rural communities across the state including the Town and Village of Nichols.
The initiative is aimed at bringing affordable broadband internet access to unserved households.
The end goal of the program is to transform New York State’s digital infrastructure and to expand internet access affordability and equity.
A public meeting was held at the Nichols Fire District Community Hall on Thursday by representatives from the Southern Tier Network and an associate of the internet service provider Fiberspark.
Former coroner pleads no contest in theft case
TOWANDA — The former Bradford County coroner who was charged last year with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local ambulance service organization recently entered a “no contest” plea — averting a trial that was set to begin Tuesday.
According to court documents and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Thomas Carman formally entered a plea of “nolo contendere” to one count of theft by unlawful taking — a grade-two felony.
Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30, according to court documents. The plea of “nolo contendere” essentially means that Carman accepts the conviction of the theft charge without admitting guilt.
BC Commissioners in process of approving purchase of manor
TOWANDA — Much to the delight of the Bradford County Commissioners, Allaire Health Services put forth the highest bid in the BCC’s request for proposals in the purchasing of the Bradford County Manor.
Formerly known as McKean Farm, the Bradford County Commissioners purchased the property back in 1879 for the purpose of providing shelter for the poor and needy. Many years later, in 1963, the shelter was renamed the Bradford County Manor.
Fast forward to 2022, nearly 19 percent of the county’s $84.4 million yearly budget was allotted to the manor. The rising costs would ultimately raise taxes in future years, which makes the sale of the manor a must.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.