WAVERLY — Village trustees on Tuesday publicly released the proposed budget for Waverly’s next fiscal year, and Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh did not mince words for his opinion on it.
“I think it’s one of the best budgets we’ve ever had,” said Sinsabaugh, who serves on the board’s budget committee. “Everyone, from the others who served with me on the committee to all of our department heads, did a great a job.”
Specifically, Sinsabaugh was referring to the 1.1 percent drop in the village tax rate, from $15.89 to $15.71 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Despite the tax rate drop, the amount to be raised by the local property tax will actually increase 1.3 percent, from $2,220,671 to $2,249,895 — primarily due to a 2.5 percent increase in the village’s assessment roll.
Overall, the budget itself is set to go up by 3.4 percent, from $3,138,607 to $3,248,193. Additionally, revenues from sources other than taxes saw a considerable bump of 8.8 percent, from nearly $918,000 to over $998,298.
“The committee and the department heads worked hard to keep taxes as low as possible,” officials stated. “The board of trustees and staff will continue to seek grant funding opportunities, and pursue additional revenue streams to help keep the budget and taxes as low as possible.”
Meanwhile, the village water budget is set to increase from $759,968 to $773,348, and metered water sales revenue will rise from $690,468 to $699,348. Officials noted that water rates will remain the same.
“The board of water commissioners will continue to address aging infrastructure needs; issues raised by the New York State Department of Conservation, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and other regulatory agencies that continue to increase their requirements,” trustees said.
The sewer budget is also set to increase from $1,142,925 to $1,162,963, according to a copy of the proposed budget provided by the village, and sewer charge revenue will rise from $685,625 to $743,133. The local sewer rate is also seeing an increase of 25 cents — from $4.88 to $5.13 per 100 cubic feet of water usage. However, the annual sewer capital charge will do down $20, from $156 to $136 per dwelling unit.
The village cemetery budget is set to increase from $47,300 to $48,450.
“The Village of Waverly is aware that there are many challenges facing its residents during these stressful times,” officials stated. “It will take hard work and ingenuity while addressing aging equipment and infrastructure, pursuing additional revenue streams, and maintaining a professional dedicated workforce. The board of trustees and staff are dedicated to keeping costs down, while maintaining services that the residents of the Village of Waverly have come to rely on.”
A public hearing for the proposed budget is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 12, at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
