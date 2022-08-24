Epiphany begins 2022-2023 school year

SAYRE — The sun shined as students returned to Epiphany School for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday.
After an unprecedented two years due to the pandemic, Epiphany has welcomed students back to the classrooms with high hopes.
“We’re definitely excited about being in person,” Sister Kathleen, principal of Epiphany said. “We have been (in person) for the last two years and we hope to continue, the students and the parents hope for the same thing.”
After the children made their way to the classrooms, parents were invited to a Boo-Hoo & Yahoo coffee hour in the school cafeteria. Doughnuts and coffee were provided to the parents to celebrate the new school year, whether they were sad or excited to see Summer come to an end.
Parents of Epiphany students are getting used to a new school year after the height of the pandemic.
“Today we walked out the door and I put my daughter in the car and I was like, ‘You don’t have a mask on,’” one parent said. “She couldn’t wait to get here this morning.”
Sister Kathleen added that new things are coming to Epiphany School.
“This year we’re putting in a new reading program, Wonders,” she said. “It’s a new reading program for grades K-5 and the teachers are excited about implementing that and getting the students involved.”
“We have new smart boards, they’re really bright and colorful and easy for the students to see and interact with,” she continued. “(The students) all have iPads or Chromebooks in the event that anyone has to quarantine during the year. We send home a tote with the children with the books they need and the iPad or Chromebook so they are able to be right in the classroom so they don’t miss anything, except their friends.”
“A big part of school is socialization and the best way to teach is right in person,” she continued.
Sister Kathleen noted that Epiphany is celebrating 93 years this year.
“It’s a wonderful tribute to the people of the community and we certainly appreciate their support over the years,” she said. “We’re looking forward to a great year, we have a nice student body and the parents are very supportive of the school and are always willing to go the extra mile.”
