IRFCU holds Ground Breaking Ceremony in Sayre

Pictured are IRFCU representatives. Back row: David Breese Chief Financial Officer, Matt Woodruff Chief Lending Officer, Heather Callear Member Service Rep Lauren Campbell Member Service Representative, Aaron Brotzman Loan Officer, Janet Teeter Mortgage Loan Officer, Patricia Reed HR/MSR. Front row: Heather Cron Cards Manager, Thomas Mitchell CEO, Lori Allen-Unger Board President, Chris Leary Chief Operations Officer, Ralph Blowers Board Member, Madison Campbell MSR Supervisor, Brittany Raymond Chief Marketing Officer, and Lori Smith Chief Commercial Operations Officer. Next to Smith is Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett.

 Nicole Lamberti/Morning Times

