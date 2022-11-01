Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania
Brian Cory, 41, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000 plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cory following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on June 29, 2022.
Jacob Mulcahy, 30, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mulcahy following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 14, 2022.
Christy Hartman, 43, of Nichols was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000 plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hartman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Windham Township on Jan. 1, 2022.
Nicole Northrup, 25, of Granville Summit, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Northrup following investigation of an incident that occurred in Granville Township on Aug. 26, 2021.
Earl Sites, 43, of Monroeton, PA was sentenced to fines of $300 plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor and Driving while License Suspended, Summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sites following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 18, 2022.
Calvin Preiser, 18, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 11 months, 29 days followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, Restitution of $3,392.34, for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Preiser for the offense occurring on April 1, 2022.
Bryan Benninger, 31, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, fines of $4,000, he will also lose his driver’s license for 36 months, for the offenses of Burglary, Felony 1, Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor 1st Degree, and Driving Under the Influence, Felony 3.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Benninger for the offense occurring on Nov. 22, 2021.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Benninger following investigation of incidents that occurred in Springfield Township on April 3, 2019 and in Cherry Township on May 19, 2019.
Axel Thetga, 20, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 6 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thetga following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 28, 2021.
Jefferson Coombs, 43, Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Coombs following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on May 25, 2022.
Felicity Laboy, 26, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Laboy following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Feb. 8, 2022.
Ryan Gordner, 33, of Millville, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 20 days to 24 months, consecutive to other sentences, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, General Impairment, Misdemeanor 2, third offense in 10 years.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gordner following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroeton Township on Nov. 30, 2019.
Ashley Cyphers, 38, of Dushore, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, Restitution of $1,642.58, for the offense of Retail Theft, Misdemeanor 1.
Athens Township Police arrested Cyphers for the offense occurring on Oct. 17, 2021.
