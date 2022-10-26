Athens Borough announces leaf collection schedule By PAT McDONALD Morning Times editor Oct 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATHENS BOROUGH — At their October meeting, Athens Borough officials announced the borough’s leaf collection schedule for this year.Leaf collection will be held from Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 and Nov. 7 through Nov. 10 for residents living in the first and fourth wards.Residents in the second and third wards will have their leaf collections from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18 and Nov. 21 through Nov. 25.According to the borough, all leaves must be raked to the curb line. If there is no area between the curb and sidewalk, place the leaves as close to the sidewalk as possible.“Per Athens Borough Ordinance, do not place leaves in the street. Violaters will be subject to a fine," borough officials said.Residents were also reminded to not place sticks, brush or garbage in the leaf pile. If there are any sticks, brush or garbage in the leaf pile, the pile will not be picked up."The borough understands that the leaves may not have fallen at your time of scheduled collection, once your leaves fall, please place them along the sidewalk as directed," borough officials said. 