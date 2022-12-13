Giving back for Christmas

The Red Door in association with Tioga Open Door Mission hosted their annual Children’s Christmas Party at Waverly Village Hall on Saturday morning.
The event was co-sponsored by the Waverly Police Benevolent Association.
“We have this giveaway every year because it’s a part of our outreach program for kids and their families,” Executive Director of Tioga County Open Door Mission Shannon Hilliker said. “We give away more than gifts — we give away new socks, blankets, and this year we also have lice prevention kits as well as hot chocolate, donuts, cookies, and stuff like that.”
Hilliker shared that towards the end of the event, 110 kids and their families attended.
In addition, The Red Door handed out socks and blankets at Tinsel-N-Lights on Friday night. Hilliker noted that 240 blankets were given out in the first 20 minutes and 1,500 socks in about an hour and a half. A total of 5,400 socks were handed out by the end of the night.
Hilliker thanks various organizations for assisting in the annual Children’s Christmas Party; The Floyd Hooker Foundation, Toys For Tots of Tioga County, and Waverly Community Chest. Additionally, the Waverly Police Benevolent Association for the blankets, the space for the event, and the hot chocolate, and donuts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.