SPENCER — A Spencer man is facing manslaughter charges after he drove intoxicated behind the wheel and caused an accident that killed an Endicott man last month, according to the Tioga county Sheriff’s Office.
Kanishka K. Singh, 32, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony; and driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol concentration level of 0.08 percent or higher, which is a misdemeanor, police said.
The arrest follows the investigation of a head-on collision that occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Route 96 near East Spencer Road near the Town of Spencer, police explained.
Singh was operating a 2014 Audi A4 westbound on State Route 96 when his vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway, entered the eastbound lane and struck a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by 43 year old Daniel J. Kaczynski of Endicott, police said.
Both drivers suffered serious injuries from the crash and were transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Kaczynski succumbed to his injuries five days later, said police.
Singh was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Dawn Olsen and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond. Singh was later released after bail was posted for him. Singh is due to appear in the Spencer Town Court before Justice Michael Roy on April 20.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Candor Fire Department, Candor Emergency Squad, Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Campville Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, Guthrie Air, Tioga County Emergency Management and the New York State Department of Transportation. The New York State Police and Tioga County District Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation.
