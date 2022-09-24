WAVERLY — After years of kicking the proverbial can down the road, the Waverly board of trustees this week finally decided to move forward with a project to make repairs on the unused village hall wing.
Officials have grappled with the decision for years — which has only led to the wing becoming more and more structurally deficient — but no more, explained Mayor Patrick Ayres.
“We had a very good discussion about it,” he said. “It’s very exciting, but also a little scary. But it’s something that just needs to be done. This isn’t a luxury item.”
The bids were awarded as follows:
General contracting services — Welliver McGuire, Inc. in the amount of $540,000
HVAC services — AFT Mechanical LLC in the amount of $199,000
Electrical services — John Mills Electric, Inc. in the amount of $45,890.
With contingencies included, the total projected bid of the entire project is $947,755, according to bid documents provided by the village.
The mayor explained that a key component of the project is that it is made up entirely of exterior work. He said village officials wanted to not do any interior work so it stays customizable for whatever agency eventually moves into the wing.
“Our goal is that we’ll reach an agreement with Tioga County to have county offices moved into the building,” he said. “The idea is that they’ll need to do what needs to be done on the interior, because it wouldn’t make sense for us to do it only to rip it out later.”
Ayres added that the project will be paid for via the village fund balance and American Rescue Plan funds. No money will be borrowed for the project.
The project is expected to be completed by spring of next year.
