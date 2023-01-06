SAYRE — Students at Sayre High School will start traveling to Snyder Elementary for their lunches next week due to an electrical issue in the cafeteria.
According to a statement addressed to Sayre High School families by Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, an electrical issue was found by the high school cafeteria manager on the morning of Jan. 3.
Dr. Daloisio shared that although the issue does not affect the functionality of the entire kitchen, it is the professional opinion of an electrician and preferred by the district to discontinue the preparation of cooked food for students until everything is resolved.
The statement included information on how high school students will receive their lunches while the kitchen is fixed.
According to Dr. Daloisio, starting Jan. 9, high school students will be bussed to Snyder Elementary in Sayre every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday where they will receive and eat their lunches in the elementary gymnasium. Students will still follow their regular lunch schedule and times.
Dr. Daloisio added that students will have an option of a hot lunch or “to-go” lunch each day except on Wednesdays, which are regular early dismissal days in the district. On this day, high school students will receive “to-go” lunches that they will eat in the cafeteria.
Additionally in the statement, Northern Tier Career Center students and any seventh or eighth grade students who are scheduled to serve lunch detention will receive a “to-go” lunch each day and remain at the high school. Breakfast will continue to be offered to students on a daily basis and will consist of food items that do not need to be cooked.
“We believe it is important to stress that the lunch and travel schedule, as well as the alternative schedules for select groups of students that will be followed until this issue is resolved, will not affect instructional time for our students in the high school,” Dr. Daloisio said.
In addition, Dr. Daloisio noted that high school students will receive “to-go” lunches at the end of this week in the cafeteria to be sure to return to in-person learning as soon as possible and to allow staff to prepare for the upcoming lunch process.
Dr. Daloisio thanked the cafeteria, custodial, and maintenance staff for their hard work over the last few days and states that there is full confidence that the resiliency of the students and staff will make the change work effectively and successfully.
The statement includes that a specific date cannot be given on the conclusion of the alternative lunch situation, but is projected to be resolved in three to four weeks.
