ATHENS BOROUGH — A local businesswoman who owned a mental health facility in Athens Borough has been charged with nearly two dozen felonies after she allegedly defrauded health insurance, engaged in romantic relationships with patients and consumed drugs that she overprescribed.
Stephanie Gwen King, 45, of Ulster, was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with multiple felony counts of Medicaid fraud; forgery, tampering with public records; possession of controlled substances; theft by deception and insurance fraud, for her alleged involvement in incidences that took place from November 2016 to March 2020.
King’s operated the Center for Holistic Integrative Mental Health, LLC, which was located on Main Street in Athens Borough.
Special agents from the attorney general’s office also noted that, through her fraudulent conduct, King stole approximately a combined $403,000 from Highmark and Medicaid.
Agents said they received an anonymous tip as well as a referral from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, which launched the investigation into King’s organization, the Center for Holistic Integrative Mental Health, LLC, which was located on Main Street in Athens Borough.
That investigation led to agents discovering that King, who is a certified registered nurse practitioner, had romantic relationships with two of her patients over the aforementioned period of time. In fact, scheduled appointments for one of the patients would include sexual activities two to three times per week, and King would later bill Highmark for the “appointment,” agents said.
Agents explained that relationship ended when King began to see and date another patient. During that relationship, the patient moved into an apartment owned by King, and King would allegedly overfill prescriptions and take the excess for herself. King also admitted to writing prescriptions for her husband during this time, agents said.
In total, King illegally filled out over 3,700 prescriptions, agents stated. Additionally, all of the misconduct occurred when she had not met the requirements to be licensed.
King was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Thursday and granted $75,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.
