Tioga County Department of Social Services recently announced that its 2022 Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Anita Teed.
This certificate is given in recognition and appreciation of Anita’s accomplishments and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services during 2022.
As the Coordinator of Child Support Enforcement, Anita is responsible for the administration of the Child and Medical Support establishment and enforcement, improving the lives of children and families in Tioga County.
Anita is an excellent role model to her staff. She keeps updated with all aspects of Child Support and shares new information with her staff in a timely manner to assure accuracy and compliance with directives. Within their small office, Anita fosters both independence and cooperation, including cross-training to aid in their team approach to ensure that customers are provided with services in an efficient manner.
Anita always supports her staff to be the best they can be, assigns responsibilities fairly and makes adjustments as needed. She provides a supportive environment, where staff feels valued and encouraged.
In addition to her role at Support Collection, Anita is on the Institute for Advancement committee, thus participating in the development of the future leaders of Tioga County.
Anita represents the DSS Core Values of responsibility, integrity, equality, respect, compassion, and excellence. She is a great asset to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.
