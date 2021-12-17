Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Several local school districts put out an announcement on Thursday informing their respective communities about a threatening post being shared on the social media platform TikTok.
According to statements from the Athens Area School District, the Towanda Area School District, and the Troy Area School District, the post threatens “every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, Dec. 17.
The statements go on to say that the post is part of a national trend that is circulating around the country.
According to a post on Twitter made by the Baltimore County Public Schools in Maryland, “Law enforcement agencies have investigated this threat and determined that it originated in Arizona and is not credible.”
Despite the posts being deemed not credible, the districts in Bradford County reassured the communities that the situation will still be monitored closely with the assistance of local police forces.
“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” say the districts. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff.”
The statements also ask that parents monitor the social media activity of their children, and help their children understand proper social media behavior.
