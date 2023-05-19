Births May 19, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAYRE — Robert Packer Hospital announced the recent births that took place at the hospital.Born to Rebecca and Justin Gentile of Sayre, a baby girl, Kit Frances, on May 1.Born to Hannah Wilson and Richard Lines-Burgess of Laceyville, a baby girl, Grace Ann, on May 2.Born to Tonia Miller and Arin Bennett of Sayre, a baby boy, Easton Lloyd, on May 2.Born to Christie New of New Albany, a baby boy, Waylon John, on May 2.Born to Keley Kipp and Joshua Blunt of Hillsgrove, a baby boy, David Joseph, on May 3.Born to Andryannah DeLong and Joshua Levey of Montrose, a baby boy, Kayson Lee, on May 4.Born to Emily and Shawn Allis of Columbia Cross Roads, a baby boy, Warren Jack, on May 4.Born to Mikayla Smith and Allen Grimes of Sayre, a baby boy, Grayson, on May 5.Born to Marissa and Joseph Fox of Towanda, a baby boy, Mason Joseph, on May 8.Born to Alexa Landis and Taylor Skerpon of Sayre, a baby boy, Crew Taylor, on May 9.Born to Emily Rockwell and Adrian Weaver of Troy, a baby boy, Bennett Robert, on May 10.Born to Nikki and Eric Putnam of Canton, a baby boy, Mark Hiram, on May 11.Born to Marissa Spencer and Damien Stump of Troy, a baby boy, Jace Mark, on May 11.Born to Jessica Miller and Isaac Storrs of Columbia Cross Roads, a baby boy, Colin Michael, on May 12.Born to Sophie Vanderpool and Caden Delamater of Towanda, a baby boy, Beau, on May 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +4 News Scenes from Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Philip O'Dell/Morning Times Oct 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Sayre man charged with 300 felony counts of child abuse Bradford County Primary Election Results (Contested Races) Monroeton man facing child pornography charges Horton pitches Wildcats past Rams, clinches NTL crown Local school district election results are in Top Homes FIND THE Home of your dreams in the Morning Times RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME Top Jobs KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.