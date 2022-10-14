ATHENS BOROUGH — Residents of Athens Borough will not see any increase in their property taxes or sewer rates in 2023, according to the budget proposal that was released on Monday by the borough council.
The proposed 2023 spending plan is for $2,836,097, which is down from $2,937,680 in this year’s budget, according to a press release from the borough.
The 2023 spending plan is broken up into five parts:
$1,670,027 in the general fund;
$12,000 in the library fund;
$99,400 in the street maintenance fund;
$47,700 in the fire equipment fund;
$1,006,970 in the sewer revenue fund.
According to the press release, the borough’s real estate tax levy will remain at 20.00 mills.
“The Athens Borough administrators have prepared the 2023 budget focusing on maintaining the current services and providing for future services of police, fire, public works and code enforcement to our borough residents and businesses,” the press release said. “All revenues and expenditures have been adjusted as needed, resulting in no tax increase for the 2023 year.”
However, borough officials did warn residents and business owners that taxes are likely to go up in the coming years.
“Residents and business owners should prepare for minor tax increases in the near future, reflecting the increase in expenses,” borough officials said.
The council also announced that the borough’s sewer rates will remain the same in 2023. Currently they are set at $145 per quarter for residential and $145 per quarter or $11.62 per thousand gallons, whichever is greater.
The borough council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 where residents can address the council regarding the proposed spending plan.
The budget is scheduled to be adopted by the council at its Dec. 12 meeting.
