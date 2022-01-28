SAYRE — A Sayre man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail following an incident that occurred in the borough back on Aug. 17 of last year.

According to Sayre Borough police, Ryan M. Johnston, 35, was charged with one felony count of manufacturing controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of displaying a forged vehicle inspection sticker; driving under the influence; and possession of drug paraphernalia for his alleged role in an incident that took place on Cayuta Street in Sayre at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Police explained that the incident began when officers observed a red Mini Cooper with a cracked windshield and a fake inspection sticker traveling down North Thomas Avenue. Officers recognized the driver as Johnston and subsequently discovered that there was an active warrant out for this arrest.

Officers then observed Johnston pull over and switch seats with the passenger of the vehicle before the Mini Cooper drove off again, police said.

Officers then initiated a traffic stop on Cayuta Avenue and Johnston was subsequently removed from the vehicle, police said.

Both Johnston and the other individual displayed signs of impairment and agitation consistent with drug use. Johnston also failed on-field sobriety tests and admitted to recently using methamphetamine, said police.

A search of the Mini Cooper yielded the following items:

  • Over 50 small white baggies commonly used in the sale of narcotics
  • Approximately 10 small red baggies
  • Seven hypodermic needles
  • Three baggies containing a white crystal-like substance
  • Three spoons with burnt residue
  • One package of straws used to package/ingest illegal narcotics
  • One glass smoking device with meth residue
  • One broken glass smoking device
  • One plastic tube with meth residue
  • One silver digital scale
  • One white container containing white residue.

Court officials noted that Johnston was recently extradited from Florida to answer the charges, and was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Jan. 25. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Feb. 1.

