SAYRE — A Sayre man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail following an incident that occurred in the borough back on Aug. 17 of last year.
According to Sayre Borough police, Ryan M. Johnston, 35, was charged with one felony count of manufacturing controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of displaying a forged vehicle inspection sticker; driving under the influence; and possession of drug paraphernalia for his alleged role in an incident that took place on Cayuta Street in Sayre at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Police explained that the incident began when officers observed a red Mini Cooper with a cracked windshield and a fake inspection sticker traveling down North Thomas Avenue. Officers recognized the driver as Johnston and subsequently discovered that there was an active warrant out for this arrest.
Officers then observed Johnston pull over and switch seats with the passenger of the vehicle before the Mini Cooper drove off again, police said.
Officers then initiated a traffic stop on Cayuta Avenue and Johnston was subsequently removed from the vehicle, police said.
Both Johnston and the other individual displayed signs of impairment and agitation consistent with drug use. Johnston also failed on-field sobriety tests and admitted to recently using methamphetamine, said police.
A search of the Mini Cooper yielded the following items:
Over 50 small white baggies commonly used in the sale of narcotics
Approximately 10 small red baggies
Seven hypodermic needles
Three baggies containing a white crystal-like substance
Three spoons with burnt residue
One package of straws used to package/ingest illegal narcotics
One glass smoking device with meth residue
One broken glass smoking device
One plastic tube with meth residue
One silver digital scale
One white container containing white residue.
Court officials noted that Johnston was recently extradited from Florida to answer the charges, and was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Jan. 25. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.