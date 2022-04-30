SAYRE — The Sayre Front Porch Project was started in 2020 as a community beautification project by the Sayre Revitalization Initiative group with the cooperation of Sayre Borough. With the unexpected COVID-19 restrictions, connecting with neighbors and friends from front porches at a safe distance became very important.
We continue the Sayre Front Porch Project as a way to take pride in our town and invite all residents with an open front porch in the boroughs of Sayre and South Waverly to participate!
This Third Annual Sayre Front Porch Project runs from April 22 to May 31. We’re looking to award three homeowners the distinction of the Best Porch In Town for 2022.
Celebrate Victorian Sayre’s proud heritage of architecture. Your home may be one of the over 800 homes designed with front porches. Entering is easy…
Spruce up your front porch.
Create a welcoming and useful space for your family and friends to enjoy this summer on your porch. From using items you already own in a new and creative way, to simply cleaning or freshening up paint, it doesn’t take much to join the movement!
Enter the contest.
Between April 22 and May 31, enter the contest by following the directions on the Facebook Page: SayreFrontPorchProject, or pick up an entry form at the Sayre Borough Office. Prizes will be awarded for the top three porches.
Enjoy.
All summer you’ll have a beautiful spot to welcome neighbors and friends.
Winners will be announced the first week of June. Enter any time before the May 31 deadline.
To enter, enter with the link on the Sayre Front Porch Project Facebook page or pick up an entry form at the Sayre Borough Office. For more information contact us at: SayreFrontPorchProject@gmail.com.
