Twin Tiers Job Fair returning to Waverly High School

WAVERLY — Employers and job-seekers from all over the Valley and surrounding regions will be converging into the Waverly High School gymnasium on Wednesday for the first-ever Twin Tiers Regional Job Fair.
Typically known as the Greater Valley Regional Job Fair, that event hosted by the Waverly Central School District students and staff is joining forces this year with the Tioga County Job Fair, which was hosted by the Tioga Career Center.
Over 100 businesses from a large variety of industries are expected to be at the fair — including manufacturers, health care providers, educational institutions, governmental agencies, culinary establishments and many more.
Event officials explained in the past that merging the two job fairs together will maximize efficiency for both employers and job-seekers of all ages.
Since the job fair hosted by Waverly was geared more towards students and the Tioga County fair was centered around adults, merging the two events together will create a “one-stop shop” of sorts for individuals and organizations involved, officials said.
The event will also provide a resume center, computer lab, educational videos and a private interview space of which job-seekers can take advantage.
Additionally, like the job fairs in the past, students are heavily involved with the planning and operating processes of the event — giving them real-world experience while they prepare for careers of their own. In fact, over 300 students — not including non-Waverly students — are expected to be involved in the event, whether it’s helping operate the fair or applying for jobs themselves.
The job fair will be open from 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.