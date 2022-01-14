ELMIRA — Due to the large volume of new positive COVID-19 cases, Chemung County will cease contact tracing for individuals that may have been exposed to the virus, according to a press release from the office of County Executive Christopher Moss.
“The surging Omicron variant has led to a staggering number of daily COVID-19 infections,” Moss said in a statement. “There is no way that local health departments can keep up with the overwhelming volume, so beginning (Wednesday), we will no longer contact trace cases.”
Residents who test positive for COVID-19 will still be notified by the Chemung County Health Department, according to the press release, but it will be up to those individuals to contact people they came into close contact with.
According to Peter Buzzetti, the Director of the Chemung County Health Department, there were 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The large number of cases has resulted in a backlog to Jan. 2 for case investigation, which is twice the recommended isolation period for asymptomatic individuals.
To help ease the load on case investigators, the county unveiled a new online portal to self-report positive cases of COVID-19.
“That’s one of the reasons we worked so hard trying to figure out something for this for isolation and quarantine,” Buzzetti said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. “We’re just not able to get this paperwork to everyone.”
The portal — which can be accessed on Chemung County’s website — will accept results of both at-home tests and tests administered from a testing site.
After submitting personal info and a photo of the positive at-home test, if applicable, the county will email an isolation order directly to the individual.
“We’re hoping this will be a way for us to help speed up the process,” Moss said.
Buzzetti is hopeful that the portal will open up availability for the health department to focus on things other than case investigation.
“With this level of community spread, the benefits, the opportunity cost, and what we spend time doing, we don’t have time to do other, potentially more important things,” he said.
Moss noted that people will still be able to contact the health department by phone if they have trouble with the online portal or cannot access it.
“By no means are we telling you not to call the health department,” he said, adding that if those who are able to use the portal do so, it will free up availability to serve those who are not.
Of the 1,371 active cases, 383 were reported on Wednesday, according to the Chemung County COVID-19 dashboard.
Buzzetti said that as of Wednesday, there was only one acute care bed and one ICU bed available.
Buzzetti also said that 55 percent of Chemung County residents have received the two initial doses of the COVID vaccine.
“That’s not really where we want to be. We would like to see that be a little higher,” he said. “Our stance … hasn’t been forcing vaccines on anybody, but we want to have those available for the community, free of charge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.