SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic announced today the appointment of Elizabeth (Liz) Jaekle as the health system’s first Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President.
In this new role, Jaekle will lead strategic planning and implementation, marketing, communications and philanthropic initiatives across the Guthrie system. She will oversee the development and execution of new business ventures, partner affiliations, market expansions, physician integration and key service line strategies.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Liz to Guthrie’s senior leadership team,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, president and chief executive officer of The Guthrie Clinic. “She is an accomplished leader who brings extensive experience in strategy and business development, joint ventures, and physician and clinical integration. Guthrie is on a transformational journey and Liz is well-positioned to help lead the transition.”
Most recently, Jaekle served as Regional President, Mid-Atlantic, for ValueHealth, LLC. Prior to that, she was senior vice president, business development at Crozer-Keystone Health System, playing a critical role in leading the health system’s significant growth and diversification.
“I am extremely excited to be joining The Guthrie Clinic at a pivotal time in the organization’s growth and transformation. The system is uniquely positioned among integrated delivery systems nationally, with its physician-driven culture, extraordinary care teams and experienced leadership, to meet the evolving and diverse health and wellness needs of the communities it serves,” said Jaekle. “In this new position, I have a rare opportunity to positively impact care delivery, access and health equity for our communities. I’m inspired by Guthrie’s legacy and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the organization in the same transformational way that Dr. Guthrie envisioned over a century ago,” she said.
