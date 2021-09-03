Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Christopher Shulas, 43, Ulster, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 17 months to 47 months 29 days, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Shulas had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shulas following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on February 4, 2020.
Joseph Chernosky, 47, Towanda, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Chernosky following investigation of an incident that occurred in Windham Township on November 8, 2021.
Jacqueline Lucy, 39, Sayre, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 2 months, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lucy for the offense occurring on September 1, 2020.
Nicole L. Brennan, 36, Towanda, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 60 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of conspiracy to deliver heroin, (10 < 20 grams), a felony.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brennan for the offense occurring on May 10, 2021.
Justin Gardner, 28, of Elmira Heights, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 108 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Gardner for the offense occurring on December 9, 2020.
Holly R. Bouse, 42, Monroeton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Bouse for the offense occurred on November 7, 2020.
Caleb Lattimer, 31, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 34 days to 23 months 29 days, fines of $500.00, restitution of $2300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of forgery, a felony of the second degree.
Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lattimer following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Borough on October 19, 2020.
Amber L. Howard, 34, of Towanda, was resentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 months to 48 months, fines of $400.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Deputy Dan Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Howard for the offenses occurring on April 30, 2019.
Ashley N. Reed, 32, of Williamsville, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 214 days to 18 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Reed for the offense occurring on June 2, 2020.
