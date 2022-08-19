The Bradford County Drug Task Force on Thursday announced the arrests of 27 individuals that were the result of a sweeping drug bust across the county that included Valley police departments.
Specifically, “Operation Jet Sweep” was a nine-month investigation that included the police departments of Athens Borough, Athens Township, Sayre Borough, Towanda Borough, Troy Borough, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Narcotics Unit.
Police said the investigation led to the arrests of Alyssa Kolosky, 22, Corey Strope, 44, Edward McGowan III, 40, Haylee Bastion, 27, Jason Marshall, 54, John Leonard, 43, Joseph Johnson, 32, Karley Johnson, 28, Keith Harbst Jr., 32, Leslie Bailey, 61, Lisa Winebarger, 55, Mary Jane Pettit, 31, Maxine Ott, 64, Mitch Johnson, 29, Nicholas Hopkins, 38, Pearl Johnson, 55, Richard Thomas, 44, Robert Bump Jr., 27, Ryan Allis, 27, Rylee Carr, 24, Scott Sutton, 52, Shelby Nonnemacher, 39, Thomas McGowan, 39, Tyler McCormick, 29, Zowie Dean, 28, and two other unnamed individuals.
Police added that the arrests consist of the following charges:
54 counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance
Four counts of felony criminal conspiracy of delivery of a controlled substance
18 counts of felony-three criminal use of a telecommunication facility
55 counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance
31 counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Of the 27 individuals charged, seven were already incarcerated on unrelated charges and arraigned from jail — Tyler McCormick, Scott Sutton, Lisa Winebarger, Jason Marshall, Edward McGowan III, Ryan Allis, and Keith Harbst Jr. Ten were located, placed under arrest, and arraigned by Magisterial District Justice Todd Carr — Rylee Carr, Karley Johnson, Shelby Nonnemacher, Robert Bump Jr., Maxine Ott, Zowie Dean, Pearl Johnson, John Leonard, and Thomas McGowan. These individuals will be scheduled for preliminary hearings. The remaining 10 individuals have active arrest warrants, police said.
