SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District recently became a grantee from the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Program.
A presentation about the grant was held at the Sayre School Board meeting last week.
Bart Merrik, the education coordinator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s environmental science training center, was present via video call to discuss the grant and representatives from the IU17.
According to Chesapeake, the B-WET Program is a federal grant that fosters the growth of new, innovative programs and encourages capacity building and environmental educational partnership.
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio shared that Sayre is one of thirteen recipients of the B-WET grant in the Chesapeake Bay watershed area.
The grant is an environmental education program that promotes place-based experiential learning for students K-12 and related professional development for teachers.
According to Chesapeake, the grant fosters the growth of new, innovative programs and encourages capacity building and environmental educational partnership.
“I was more than pleased when IU17 reached out this past Spring and asked if we would be interested in partnering in a grant opportunity of this magnitude,” said Dr. Daloisio.
She shared that the program is a three-year grant and that the Sayre Area School District and the IU17 are now partnered with NOAA.
Additionally, they are locally being supported with the grant by the Bradford County Conservation District and Satterlee Creek Environmental Center.
Dr. Daloisio added that the program will give Sayre the opportunity to build and understand through science inquiry and diverse environmental experiences by building sustainable systemic educational experiences.
She shared that this past summer, the Sayre administrative team got a taste of the experiences after they participated in a two-day hands-on experience in a creek at Mt. Pisgah State Park.
Representatives from IU17 noted that the program has a K-12 implementation approach and strives for hands-on learning that will increase environmental literacy and connect local environments.
In addition, the goal of the grant is to enable students in the region to graduate with the knowledge and skills to act responsibly to protect and restore their local watershed, to help students make educated decisions, and how to take action to make a better environment for the local community and eventually globally.
Additionally, teachers and their students may apply for mini-grants to support projects that reveal solutions for local context
Merrik shared that the program will begin this Spring and will continue for three years across grades K-12 by visiting various watershed locations providing hands-on environmental experiences.
