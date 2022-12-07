Sayre project engineer presented with community service award

SAYRE — The Borough Council and Mayor Henry Farley last week thanked to Eric Casanave, P.E. of Stiffler, McGraw & Associates for his hard work, professionalism, guidance, and leadership on the numerous infrastructure improvement project completed in the Borough since joining Stiffer, McGraw, & Associates (SMA).
Casanave’s first project for the borough was the South Hopkins/Woodworth Infrastructure Improvement Project where he found out pretty quickly that Sayre is an interesting place to work. Although he was given numerous warnings to consider a career change or to ask to be re-assigned to another SMA Office, Eric continued as the borough’s engineer and helped the municipality complete a total of 10 infrastructure improvements projects and he has designed two more projects scheduled to begin in 2023.
Eric was instrumental in the completion of all three phases of the Diahoga Trail Project. The project was by far one of the more difficult projects of his career due to multiple funding sources, working in two municipalities, completing the project in multiple phases, and a pandemic. The project is often referred to as the best project we never wanted to do, but it is in fact one of Eric’s proudest accomplishments as the borough’s engineer.
“Each of these projects have improved the quality of life or our residents and our employees,” said borough council vice president Jim Daly. “Thank you, Eric, for being a partner in the borough’s progress.”
The council also formally thanked all of SMA for its support on projects over the years.
In addition to the aforementioned infrastructure project, SMA has assisted the borough with numerous endeavors:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.