ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council released its 2022 budget proposal at this month’s meeting, and residents will not face a tax increase but the sewer rent charges will be increasing.
The $2,974,680 spending plan is up $65,165 over the 2021 budget, but will keep the tax rate at 20.00 mills for borough residents.
“The Athens Borough administration has prepared the 2022 budget mainly focusing on providing the current and future services of police, fire and public works to our borough residents and businesses,” a press release from borough officials said. “All revenues and expenditures have been adjusted as needed, resulting in no tax increase for the 2022 year. Residents and business owners should prepare for minor tax increases in the near future, reflecting the increase in expenses.”
In the proposed spending plan, the borough will spend $1,733,130 in the general fund. The council has budgeted $12,500 for the library fund; $99,500 for the street maintenance fund; $50,000 for the fire equipment fund and $1,079,550 for the sewer revenue fund.
The real estate tax levy is 18.75 mills for the general fund, 1.00 mills for the fire equipment fund, .25 mills for the library fund for a total of 20.00 mills.
The residential sewer rate features a proposed $5 increase per quarter, going from $140/edu per quarter to $145/edu per quarter.
The commercial/public rate will go up to $145 per quarter or from $9.52/thousand gallon water per quarter to $11.62/thousand gallon water per quarter — whichever is greater.
The borough council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8 to give the public a chance to address the council with any concerns about the budget.
The ordinance setting the tax rate for 2022 will be presented at the Nov. 8 meeting. The ordinance is scheduled for adoption at the Dec. 13 meeting of borough council.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
