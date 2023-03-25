NICHOLS — An audit released by New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office on Friday revealed a number of accounting issues in the Town of Nichols from 2020 into 2022.
Specifically, the audit found that former town supervisor Kevin Engelbert “did not maintain timely, complete and accurate accounting records to allow the (town) board and department heads to monitor finances and prepare adequate budgets.
Engelbert resigned from his position in August of last year due to health reasons.
The audit report issued the following key findings:
- Collections and disbursements totaling more than $6.4 million were not recorded, and bank reconciliations were not completed.
- Monthly financial reports were not provided to the Board or department heads during 2020 or 2021.
- Adopted budgets were not balanced.
- Taxpayers were not treated equitably because the Board consistently levied the majority of property taxes in the townwide (TW) funds, where additional funding was not needed due to the casino revenues and did not levy the necessary property taxes in the town-outside-village (TOV) funds.
- The Town paid additional costs of $51,400 to have the accounting records created, the annual financial report (AFR) for 2020 and 2021 filed and the 2023 budget prepared by an accounting firm.
- Transparency was impaired because the town’s AFRs were not filed timely.
Auditors stated that Engelbert did not provide adequate oversight, and accounting reports were not completed in a timely manner.
“(P)rior to the current bookkeeper, the former bookkeeper and former supervisor did not maintain any accounting records (i.e., collections and disbursements were not recorded) or prepare bank reconciliations during 2020 and 2021,” auditors said. “Due to the former supervisor’s lack of oversight, the only duties carried out by the former bookkeeper were making deposits, processing payroll and preparing checks for the former supervisor’s signature.”
The report continued by stating more than $3.3 million in deposits and over $3.1 million in disbursements were not recorded in 2021. The was corrected in 2022 when the town’s current bookkeeper began using an accounting system to record transactions and prepare bank reconciliations, but auditors noted that Engelbert still did not provide oversight by reviewing the bookkeeper’s work. Engelbert informed auditors at the time that he relied on the bank to notify him if anything fraudulent was occurring. However, auditors added that the bank is not responsible for that.
It is important to note that auditors subsequently reviewed the bookkeeper’s work and records, and did not identify any material findings.
“We reviewed source documents for expected revenues, such as New York State funding, for 2021 totaling over $1.7 million and traced those deposits to Town bank accounts with no discrepancies,” auditors said. “Additionally, we obtained sales tax payment information for 2021 from Tioga County and traced those deposits totaling over $300,000 to Town bank accounts with no discrepancies.”
Additionally, annual town budgets were not balanced, as the municipality typically brought in more money than it expended, auditors explained.
“As a result, real property taxes were levied in certain funds even though the Town budgeted for surpluses in those funds for most years before the tax levy was factored in,” they said. “For example, in 2022, the board adopted a budget that appropriated fund balance of $383,040 and levied $228,200 in real property taxes in the town-wide funds when it already had a budgeted surplus within this tax base before appropriating fund balance or including a tax levy. These budgeted surpluses occurred as a result of the significant casino revenues the Town receives, budgeted inter-fund transfers and appropriated fund balance.”
State auditors also explained that the town levied taxes in the wrong tax base.
Towns with a village have two separate tax bases: town-wide (TW) and town-outside-village (TOV), they stated. The TW tax base encompasses the entire town, including the village, whereas the TOV encompasses only the portion of the town that lies outside of the village. Revenues intended or prescribed for one tax base cannot be transferred to or used for expenditures in the other tax base. If transfers between funds within the same tax base are included in the budget, the total amount of budgeted transfers in should match the total amount of budgeted transfers out.
“From 2017 through 2019, Town officials reported inter-fund transfers on the (annual financial reports) from TW funds to TOV funds totaling $1.9 million, which is not an acceptable practice because it crosses tax bases. Although Town officials discontinued this practice of making and reporting inter-fund transfers across different tax bases in 2020 and 2021, officials instead began reporting inter-fund advances owed from TOV funds to TW funds. As of Dec. 31, 2021, officials reported that the TOV highway fund owed other funds $553,380. In addition, for 2020 and 2021, Town officials inaccurately attributed TOV highway fund expenditures totaling over $1 million to the TW highway fund.”
Auditors noted that they reviewed board meeting minutes that included discussions on paving and road repairs, which is a TOV tax base expenditure, were contingent on casino revenues, which are a TW tax base revenue.
“(T)he board consistently levied the majority of its real property taxes in the TW funds, where additional funding was not needed due to the casino revenues received by the Town which can only be used for TW expenditures and did not levy the necessary real property taxes for needed road repairs and maintenance in the TOV funds,” they said.
To help correct the problems, auditors issued the following recommendations:
- Record collections and disbursements and reconcile accounting records to bank balances.
- Provide monthly financial reports to the Board and department heads and file AFRs timely.
- Adopt balanced budgets with appropriate real property tax levies that ensure equity among tax bases.
Current Town Supervisor Esther Woods stated in a letter to the comptroller’s office that the town “understands the concerns and problems outline in the New York State report. The Town of Nichols is taking a quick response and will make all the recommended corrections per New York State’s audit.”
