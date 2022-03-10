WAVERLY — Students of all ages at the Waverly Central School District are making it their mission to “spiff up” the village for Earth Day.
According to village Mayor Patrick Ayres and district Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles, students of all grade levels — from kindergarteners to high school seniors — will be lending their hands to clean up various parts of municipality in recognition of Earth Day. Clean-up locations will include the village cemeteries and parks.
“I think it’s a great thing in terms of cleaning up areas of the village as well as strengthening our relationship with the school district,” Ayres said. “The school is very excited about it.”
Knolles concurred with Ayres, noting that students will get the added benefit of working with village officials.
“It gets them out into the community and interacting with the public works department and police officers,” he said. “They’ll be there to help the students and control the area while they spiff up the village and clean up these areas.”
Knolles also noted that he hopes the project will also begin to ingrain a sense of community responsibility into students.
“Nothing drives me crazier than someone saying ‘that’s not my job.’” he said. “When this village works together, the things we can accomplish are amazing. We all have a responsibility to help take care of the village. We are powerful when we all show up.”
Earth Day is on April 22, and Knolles said the students will be scattered throughout various village locations cleaning up that afternoon.
