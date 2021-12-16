Bradford County added 324 cases of COVID-19 in the seven day period between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.
While that number is a 15.63 percent decrease in new cases from the previous week, the community transmission rate in the county remains high, at 15.9 percent.
The CDC classifies a positive test rate above 10 percent as high transmission.
Forty people were admitted to Bradford County hospitals with COVID between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13., according to the CDC.
Currently, 33.52 percent of ICU beds in the county are occupied by COVID patients.
The CDC does not provide a breakdown of vaccinated versus unvaccinated patients.
However, data from Guthrie shows that of the 90 people hospitalized as of Dec. 10, 68 were unvaccinated and 22 were vaccinated. Those figures only represent patients in the Guthrie system.
The current vaccination rate for the total population of Bradford County is 39.4 percent. Nearly 50 percent of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
In New York, Tioga County reported 268 new COVID cases in the period between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14, according to a press release from the county’s Public Health Department. There are currently 296 active cases in Tioga County.
The community transmission rate in the county remains high, at 13.64 percent.
The press release said that 124 of those cases were unvaccinated individuals, and 91 were vaccinated.
According to the CDC, 56.9 percent of Tioga County residents are fully vaccinated, and 64.4 percent have received at least one dose.
Nine people were hospitalized in Tioga County between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14.
The CDC does not show data regarding the number of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients in Tioga County.
The Tioga County Public Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday at Candor Elementary School.
According to CDC data, Chemung County reported 496 new cases of COVID between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13.7 percent decrease from the previous seven days.
The community transmission rate in the county remains high at 11.24 percent.
CDC data shows that 40 Chemung County residents were admitted to hospitals with COVID between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, with 30.71 percent of ICU beds in the county occupied by COVID patients.
The rate of fully vaccinated individuals in Chemung County is 55.9 percent and 63.3 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
