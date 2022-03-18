Sen. Schumer awards $2.75M grant to Waverly schools

CHEMUNG — There was a little luck in the air for the Waverly Central School District on Thursday, as U.S. Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office announced that the district was awarded a $2.75 million grant that will transform the former Chemung Elementary School into the Chemung Center for Innovation.
District officials have debated what to do with the building since the board of education voted to close the facility in 2016. Now, the path is much clearer.
“This historic investment is truly wonderful news for the Waverly Central School District, our growing Upstate New York businesses, and most importantly the students in the Southern Tier who will benefit from this program. A once abandoned school building will now be transformed into a site for job training, learning, and giving Southern Tier youth the hands on career experience to gain good paying careers after graduation,” said Schumer. “From clean energy to transportation, industry across the Southern Tier is seeing growth and new opportunity like never before and this will help lay the foundation for the next generation to enter these in demand fields. I am proud to have secured this major over $2.75 million investment for the Waverly Central School District, investing in our kids and the Southern Tier’s future.”
Schumer explained that the the funding for the project was secured as part of the omnibus spending package for the 2022 fiscal year, and added that the endeavor “will bolster the workforce of a critically underserved rural area of the Southern Tier, will help dozens of students get the skills needed to obtain good paying careers, and will strengthen the preparedness of the regions workforce creating a job pipeline into local businesses.”
Schumer also said the proposed Chemung Center for Innovation will be an inquiry and work-based learning program at the school where students would be enrolled for half of the day to get hands on job training and experience for in demand local industries in the Southern Tier and Upstate New York. Areas of focus would include everything from clean energy to transportation technology to agriculture and HVAC systems.
Additionally, the school plans to partner with local businesses and employers like CVS, NUCOR, Lockheed-Martin and other Southern Tier industries to bolster the curriculum offered, ensure they are meeting local workforce standards, and boost students ability to gain bountiful employment upon graduation from high school, said Schumer.
District and local leaders celebrated the grant as a monumental step to get high school students STEM job training and prepare them for the workforce.
“Four years ago, our school team sat at a table and looked at attendance, graduation rate and discipline issues. The picture was gloomy,” said district Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles. “We needed to do something different — something more. Our children needed to see they could build, manage, and create. We needed to get out of the classroom and into the community. This has led to many partnerships including business, government, and private citizens. The infusion of aid from Senator Schumer will allow us to buy the materials and continue this work by teaching clean energy technology, developing agribusinesses, and building transportation simulators.
“Our goal is to graduate kids who know academic content and can apply it to their community,” he continued. “The only people coming to save the economy of the Southern Tier are the children raised here. There is no other answer. Thank you to Senator Schumer, his staff and all of the supporters of the program in both Tioga and Chemung counties.”
Knolles also thanked Director of Elementary Curriculum, Instruction and Special Projects Elizabeth McIntosh for her work and dedication to the project.
“The impact this center will have on the business community is immeasurable,” said Waverly Business Association President Cameron VanNorman. “Local employers will have the opportunity to grab home-grown talent and assist in the development of today’s youth. In turn, those students will be able to enter the workforce with a skill-set not normally acquired and will be more likely to put those skills to use locally. The implementation of this Center of Innovation is a win-win for the local community businesses and the students who will be gaining the modern technological skills to compete in today’s business climate.”
“Workforce development in STEM related employment opportunities is vital to the well-being of the greater Waverly/Chemung community,” added village Mayor Patrick Ayres. “The potential options for private/public partnerships with local businesses will only provide greater opportunities for the students enrolled in the program to achieve success. This Center will positively benefit the quality of life for the students and residents of the area for years to come. The Village of Waverly is ready to partner with the Waverly Central School District to help ensure the success of the Chemung Innovation Center.”
