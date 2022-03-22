SAYRE — A Sayre man was arrested and remanded on $75,000 unsecured bail after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase on Sunday.
According to borough police, William Gerald Clark II, 36, was charged with felony-grade counts of fleeing police officers and robbery; and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and theft by unlawful taking.
Police explained that the incident began shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a domestic dispute on Linden Street. Officers met with the victim, who told them that Clark became irate after she took their daughter to the emergency room for a tick bite without notifying Clark.
Clark met the victim at CVS after the trip to the emergency room, where a verbal altercation took place, and Clark stole the victim’s cell phone, the victim told police.
Clark then arrived at the scene, and officers approached him and said he was under arrest. Clark then threw the stolen cell phone out of the window at the officers and sped off in his vehicle, police said.
Officers then pursued Clark, who failed to stop at the intersection of Linden and Plummer Streets before turning south onto South Keystone Avenue.
Clark then turned onto West Pine Street and headed towards Elmira Street, reaching speeds of approximately 70 miles per hour and nearly striking several vehicles, said police.
Clark then turned onto Elmira Street, where he was forced to slow down due to traffic, and officers were able to surround Clark’s vehicle. Clark was then pulled from the vehicle as he would not exit it on his own, and taken into custody, police noted.
Clark was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox. Clark will appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 29.
