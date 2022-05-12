WAVERLY — Waverly officials continue to explore options surrounding the drafting and enactment of smoking regulations in the village, as Mayor Patrick Ayres formed a committee to look at the issue.
Specifically, trustees Kevin Sweeney and Jerry Sinsabaugh will be joined by Police Chief Dan Gelatt to look at smoking regulations.
A smoking ordinance has been in play since village residents voted in March to allow marijuana dispensaries to set up shop within the municipality once legal licenses become available. Currently, the village has no restrictions regarding smoking on public property.
Resident Ron Keene stated in the public comment portion of this week’s meeting that public marijuana smoking is already becoming a concern because of the “sticker stores” on Broad Street, which gift cannabis to individuals upon purchasing a legal item such as a sticker.
“It’s becoming a problem. You smell it on the street and people are smoking it outside these stores,” he said. “Someone is going to get hurt from wandering into traffic, and it makes the village look bad.”
The main obstacle that board members face in drafting a smoking ordinance is that they are not allowed by state law to differentiate between different types of smoking. If they ban marijuana smoking on public sidewalks, for example, cigarette smoking must be banned as well.
“No smoking in parks and recreation areas seems like a no-brainer,” Ayres said. “But sidewalks are tricky. We’re trying to walk a fine line that won’t hurt the businesses that have people who might enjoy a cigarette outside.”
Ayres asked Sweeney to join Sinsabaugh and Gelatt in talking to businesses to get their input, and also to see if smoking can be restricted to certain hours of the day.
“Everyone knows my stance on the marijuana issue. I was against it,” Sweeney said. “But the people voted on it. So I’ll approach this as objectively as possible and not let my own biases get in the way of it, and do what’s best for the village.”
In other village news, Ayres reminded residents that with great weather comes great responsibility, and that lawns need to be mowed regularly.
“I know most of the issues we have with mowing come from rental units and properties with absentee landlords, but still, please keep up with your grass,” he said. “If you have a neighbor who maybe is older or is having difficulty keeping up with it — just look out for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.