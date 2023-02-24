ATHENS — Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig Stage will stay with the school district for the upcoming years as his contract was recently renewed by the school board.
“Athens is home and there is no where else I want to be,” Stage said after the renewal.
The contract will book-end with Stage’s current time as superintendent, adding five years to his position starting Feb. 2024 until Feb. 2029.
Stage shared that he has been with the AASD since 2013 when he served as Director of Educational Programs. Due to unfortunate circumstances with the former superintendent, Stage began as the substitute of the position in 2014.
“I’m excited to continue the good work that’s been done over the years,” Stage said. “We have a remarkable faculty and staff that inspire me and they care about the kids.”
The initial annual salary for Stage as superintendent will start at $162,352 in July 2024 through June 2025. In addition, 2.5 percent will increase over the course of the upcoming years.
Stage reflected on his time as the AASD superintendent as he is finishing his ninth year in the position.
“It has allowed me to grow — and grow as a leader,” he said. “I am happy to serve and help. We have a good administration who care, and I’m happy to see them grow as well.”
Stage also thanked the Athens School Board for allowing him to do the job and collaborate on good things for the school district.
“It was our top priority,” Athens School Board President John Cheresnowsky said in regards to renewing Stage’s contract. “We’re excited to get things moving. He has done a great job and has been steller through it all and through COVID. He is also a priority for the feasibility study to help guide us and help the community.”
Stage thanked the people of Athens for their support in his time as superintendent.
