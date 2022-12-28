SAYRE — A Gillett woman is in jail in lieu of $75,000 bail following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on Aug. 7.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Asia Florence Ann Nero, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, grade-two felony; harassment, grade-three misdemeanor; disorderly conduct engage in fighting, grade-three misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct unreasonable noise; grade-three misdemeanor after her alleged role in the incident.
State police shared that troopers were dispatched to a Ridgebury Township residence to serve an arrest warrant for Nero.
A family member and crisis agent filled out a mental health warrant on Nero after she made concerning comments towards herself and other family members, according to state police.
Nero was placed into custody and transported to Robert Packer Hospital and became verbally belligerent along with repeatedly kicking the window of the patrol vehicle and spitting on the cage window, state police said.
State police added that on the way to RPH, Nero yelled obscenities and told troopers that she wanted to die.
Upon arrival of RPH, Nero was taken immediately into the emergency room and spit on a trooper’s face and spit towards another trooper, state police said.
State police added that Nero also attempted to bite, strike, and kick a trooper, hospital security, and nursing staff.
Nero also repeatedly threatened a nurse that she claimed to know, state police said.
Nero was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sunday. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Hurley on Jan. 3.
