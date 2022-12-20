SAYRE — A Sayre man has been jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail after police said he resisted arrest and bit an officer during a confrontation on Sunday.
According to borough police, Shawn M. Lake, 31, was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, a grade-one felony; resisting arrest, a grade-two misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a grade-three misdemeanor; and a summary charge of public drunkenness for his alleged role in the incident, which took place shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart.
Police explained that the incident began when officers responded to report of a man, later determined to be Lake, and an unidentified woman harassing a patron inside the store.
When officers arrived, store employees said Lake needed to be removed from the store, and Lake, who was observed to be highly intoxicated, subsequently approached officers and immediately began behaving belligerently.
Police said officers requested that Lake come outside, and once out of the store they stated that Lake was not welcome at the Dandy and that he needed to leave. Police added that Lake refused all requests to leave the premises.
Lake continued to argue with officers and at one point even challenged one officer to a fight, police said. Officers eventually attempted to place Lake under arrest for trespassing and public drunkenness, which he resisted and was eventually taken down and restrained after a brief struggle.
Once Lake was taken into custody and transported to the police station, he began kicking and hitting the holding cell. When officers attempted to further restrain Lake to his bench, he wrestled with officers again and bit one on the left thumb.
Lake’s girlfriend later contacted police and explained that Lake was originally upset because they had believed another unnamed male had been sent to the Dandy to harass her.
Lake was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley before being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Hurley on Jan. 3.
