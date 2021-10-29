SAYRE – Trick-or-treating took place in Sayre Thursday night, and in addition to local residents several businesses participated in the distribution of treats.
While this is Sarah Breckel’s first year as Sayre Theatre’s manager, she noted that it’s been a tradition for “at least 10 years.”
When asked why she wanted to continue the tradition this year, Breckel responded with “Have you had movie theater popcorn? It’s pretty great.”
“And it’s a fun community thing to do and to let people know we’re back open,” continued Breckel. “We love seeing the kids in their costumes and it’s just a fun thing to do.”
Brenda Keene-Hamilton at Rock Your Style Salon is another longtime participant in trick-or-treating, having given out candy every year since she opened 15 years ago.
“I think only seven years at this location,” said Keene-Hamilton.
“It’s fun for the kids and it’s fun for me, as you can see,” Keene-Hamilton continued, referring to her full face of Halloween makeup.
New on the scene is Brittany McGee, owner of Salt and Light Cafe, who just opened in May.
“So this is our first year,” McGee said.
McGee said her two children played a large role in the decision to participate in trick-or-treating.
“I had to bribe them to come trick-or-treat in town and hand out candy here,” said McGee.
“Hopefully it kind of brings some business to this section of downtown,” she continued. “It’s been hard, because I know all the businesses — especially on Packer Ave — have been struggling with COVID and being shut down ... so I think a lot of them are handing our candy tonight in hopes that it just gets new faces in here and lets people try whatever they’re selling.”
Over on Keystone Avenue, sisters-in-law Shaina and Stacy Brown — who purchased Keystone Cards and Games with their husbands, Matt and Adam, back in August — also said that their children were a factor behind their decision to give out candy.
“And Halloween is my favorite holiday,” said Stacy.
They also noted that it’s a way to bring the community together and for them to give back to the customers who have helped support the store.
“I think it is a great thing for the community,” Shaina said.
“I feel like doing stuff like this gives it that nice small town vibe,” added Stacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.