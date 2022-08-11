WAVERLY — With nearly all board members present, Village of Waverly trustees on Tuesday accepted the economic development plan formulated by the municipality by MRB Group and Tioga County.
Trustees did not waste much time in setting one of the plan’s priorities — applying for a NY Forward grant — into motion.
To gather community input for the grant, trustees scheduled a public meeting for 6 p.m., Aug. 30 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
NY Forward grants range from $2.25 million to $4.5 million and are designed for smaller municipalities as opposed to the much larger $10 million DRI grant.
“This public meeting will be to brainstorm ideas and get the community involved in what some of the projects could be — what we could use this money for,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “Businesses, nonprofit organizations, the school district — they could all be critical partners in this.”
Ayres reiterated that he liked the village’s odds of successfully applying for the grant, noting the municipality’s success in similar endeavors, such as Restore NY and Main Street grants.
The 38-page economic development plan breaks down a number of strategies that village officials could take to improve the municipality for both local residents and visitors that focused on four main goals:
Enhance the visual appeal and built-environment foundations of the downtown business corridor
Increase the number of visitors to Waverly by marketing existing assets and developing attractions
Strengthen the physical and thematic connections of events, recreation and culture in the village
Increase downtown vibrancy with mixed-use commercial/residential development.
The public meeting will precede the trustees’ regular workshop meeting, which will immediately follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.