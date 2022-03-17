SAYRE — A Jersey Shore man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly threatened police, harmed himself and attempted to headbutt an officer during an incident that occurred Wednesday in Sayre.
According to borough police, Brian Carr, 46, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault; three misdemeanor counts each of disorderly conduct — engaging in fighting and disorderly conduct — obscene language; and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Police explained that the incident began when officers agreed to assist Pennsylvania State Police on serving an arrest warrant for Carr, who was at Robert Packer Hospital.
When officers arrived, medical staff said Carr was cleared to be released from the hospital, and they provided police with medical discharge papers. When officers arrived at Carr’s examination room and stated that he was under arrest, Carr began to yell that he was going to kill himself and that he had low blood sugar. Police noted that medical staff repeated that Carr was medically cleared to leave the hospital.
Carr was then placed in handcuffs, and he began to yell that the cuffs were too tight, though officers said they could fit a finger between the cuffs and Carr’s wrists.
As Carr was escorted out of the room and placed in the back of a patrol car, he continuously yelled that he was going to kill himself and that he had low blood sugar, police said.
Once in the back of the police car, Carr began bang his face repeatedly off the cage window and continued to do so to the point that blood was coming out of his mouth, said police.
When an officer reached inside the vehicle to stop him from harming himself, Carr allegedly attempted to headbutt the officer, at which point the officer “struck/pushed Carr in the face with a closed hand block to gain control and stop his attempted assault,” police said.
Officers gained control of Carr to the point that they stopped him from smashing his face against the cage window, and that if he continued his behavior that he would be tased. Carr did stop, but reverted back to yelling that he was going to kill himself, and also complained that his nose was broken and one of his teeth were knocked out. Carr also told officers that he was going to “own them” and “take them out.”
Once in the holding room at the Sayre police station, Carr continued to yell at and threaten officers, and also spit blood all over the room. Greater Valley EMS then responded to the station and determined that Carr did not need medical attention, after which Carr finally stopped yelling and threatening officers, according to police.
Carr was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
