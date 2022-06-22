A four-year reconstruction project will continue continue next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.
The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
New Traffic Pattern
Starting today, southbound traffic will be switched to the northbound lane of Route 199 (Main Street), while the contractor begins construction in the southbound lane between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street.
The contractor, Kriger Construction will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project at two locations. Work includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
The contractor, Aqua, will be installing new water lines in the northbound lanes of Keystone Avenue, within the construction limits. There should be no impacts to traffic.
The following closure will remain in effect:
- Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street.
- Route 199 (Keystone Avenue) will be closed to northbound traffic between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street.
Detour information:
- For closure between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street northbound cars will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung St. to Elmer Avenue. and Stevenson Street.
- For closure between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.
- Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.
- Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).
Additionally, there will also be some utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, and paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.
