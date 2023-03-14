While Monday was the anniversary of the legendary Blizzard of 1993, today’s Nor’easter, which began Monday night, will not live up to the legacy of that storm, according to Nate Wiles of Wiles Valley Weather.
However, the snowstorm will still present its own set of challenges with snowfall and especially high winds, which could culminate into travel difficulties and power outages in certain areas.
“There will be some travel impacts with temperatures falling below freezing and reducing visibility for drivers with the winds, but snow should stay on the light to moderate side,” he said.
In fact, Wiles said he expects total snowfall amounts to fall well short of the eight to 14 inches predicted by other outlets.
“I’m looking at two to five inches in the Valley area,” he said. “Maybe the highest elevations could reach six inches. But the latest, high-res models that you can only get right before the storm when that time window is small are indicating that it’s only going to be on the lighter side.”
However, Wiles explained that the difference between the low amount and the higher prediction is just about 30 miles, as the Interstate 81 corridor is expected to bear the brunt of the snow totals.
“It all depends on where the primary low pressure is circulating,” Wiles said. “That’s the driving factor behind how much snow falls. Some of the models have it more to the west, which would mean more snow. I have it more in the east, which would keep the heavier snow to the east of us. So it just depends on which side of the storm you’re on.”
“Of course, there’s always that chance that something could change at the last minute and we do see a lot of snow,” he continued. “It’s been a difficult storm to predict, but I think the higher predictions are just out of an abundance of caution.”
Wiles was more concerned about the type of snow falling as well as the other conditions.
“We’re at that time of year when we get that kind of snow that cakes to everything,” he said. “Combine that with 35 to 45 mph wind gusts, and there’s definitely that possibility for some localized power outages.”
For the latest updates on local Valley weather and to learn more about Wiles’ March outlook, check out Wiles Valley Weather on Facebook or visit wilesvalleyweather.com.
