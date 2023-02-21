The following individuals are facing simple assault charges for their alleged roles in separate incidents that took place in the Valley.
Joshua Thomas Kelsey-Chamberlain, 32, was charged after he allegedly struck a woman in Sayre on Feb. 15. Kelsey-Chamberlain was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled at a future date.
Christopher David John Naylor, 18, was also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering another person and harassment, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.
Athens Township Police explained that Naylor was charged during a domestic dispute on State Route 199 where he threatened two individuals with a knife on Feb. 11.
Naylor was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $65,000 bail before Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox. Naylor is due back in court before Judge Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals were charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI-related offenses for their alleged involvement in separate incidents:
Michael Power, 49, of Ulster was charged following a traffic stop on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township on Feb. 19.
Andrew Rogers, 30 of Nichols was charged following a traffic stop on York Avenue in Towanda on Jan. 24.
Both men will appear in court for preliminary hearings at future dates.
