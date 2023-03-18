According to a press release issued by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, an audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of King Arthur’s Quest on Monday, March 20 at the Sayre Theatre from 4 to 6 p.m.
Those auditioning should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are King Arthur; Guinevere; Merlin; the Raven; Taliesin; Lancelot; the Knights; the Squires; the Camelotians; the Lady of the Lake; Mordred, Morgan Le Fey; Uther Pendragon; the Damsels; and the Minis.
All students, grades kindergarten through twelfth grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4 to 8:15 p.m. each day.
King Arthur’s Quest will be presented on Saturday at the Sayre Theatre.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Sayre Theatre is brought to you by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, The United Way of Bradford County, (list all funding sources). For more information, call Carla Salsman at the BCRAC office at 570-268-2787
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.