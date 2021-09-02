Feed the Bus for CHOP kicked off on Wednesday morning, as non-perishable food donations began to fill up a school bus parked at Chandler’s Market on Keystone Ave. in Sayre.
The idea for the month-long food drive was conceived by Bill Snyder.
“Bill contacted me a month ago because he wanted to do something for CHOP, because they had done so much for everyone else during the pandemic,” said Liz Terwilliger, who helped organize the event.
Feed the Bus is being held in honor of Jaymz Altieri, an Athens student who passed away unexpectedly in May.
Altieri helped deliver food to people who could not leave their homes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His family wanted to help continue his work and passion for volunteering.
“I’d rather he was here, but if we can do something he would have cared about, that’s what we need to do,” his mother, Bethany, said.
“Jaymz was a kid who was always willing to help anybody,” Terwilliger said. “When anybody needed anything, he would always be there to help them.”
The school bus was provided by Altieri’s aunt and uncle, Matt and Cheryl Strope.
Snyder or a volunteer will be collecting donations at the bus, and boxes have been placed at local businesses throughout the Valley.
At the end of the month, all the food will be given to Child Hunger Outreach Partners in Towanda.
