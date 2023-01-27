State audit alleges weaknesses in Athens Fireman’s Relief Association
ATHENS — A recent compliance audit conducted by Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Timothy DeFoor found that the Fireman’s Relief Association of Athens fell short in five instances during the period of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020.
State auditors alleged that two of the failures stemmed from the association’s noncompliance with the findings of a prior audit: failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster, and failure to maintain a complete and accurate membership roster.
The other three failures are for providing an unsecured loan, having inadequate relief association bylaws, and failure to maintain a Pennsylvania sales tax exemption number.
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office raids Broad St. sticker store
WAVERLY — Law enforcement officials from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office were observed appearing to raid Bmillz, one of the four sticker stores on Broad Street in Waverly.
Sticker stores are cannabis gift shops take advantage of a loophole in the state marijuana law — known as the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) — which states that it is legal to gift cannabis products to individuals. These establishments offer a number of legal items for sale, such as stickers, clothing, lighters and other items, that also come with the “free gift” of marijuana.
Officials from the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office were also spotted on the scene Friday morning. It is currently unknown if officials would be going to all of the gift shops in the village or were only targeting Bmillz.
Missing Spencer girl found alive in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES — In 2019, Paislee Shultis, who was four years old at the time, was reported missing from her home in Spencer.
On Monday, she was found alive at a residence over three hours away.
According to Town of Saugerties Police, she was abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, and Kimberly Cooper Shultis, 33, who were both charged with felony counts of custodial interference and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, is also facing the same charges as a result of the investigation.
Police said detectives received a tip that the girl was being held at a Fawn Road residence in the Town of Saugerties. On Monday, officers obtained and executed a search warrant on that residence, which belonged to Shultis Sr.
Waverly school project includes new ball field, expanding gym
WAVERLY — With an extensive presentation during the regular meeting of the board of education Thursday, Waverly Central School District officials outlined their plans for its proposed capital project.
The $40 million endeavor, if approved by voters in May, would take place over a five-year period, and 95 to 97 percent of the cost would be covered by state aid.
Specifically, the project would include work at all three district facilities — the high school/middle school, Elm Street Elementary School and Lincoln Street Elementary School.
While the project’s total price tag is $40 million, the local share may only be $2 million or less, depending on the outcome of the state aid reimbursement process, Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles explained. That amount can be paid off over a 15-year period, and the district already has $1 million in capital reserves, he added.
Waverly water project cost balloons to $9M
WAVERLY — An extensive water infrastructure improvement project that the village had been looking forward to undertaking before the pandemic has seen its cost blow up like a water main from the 1800s — a situation that officials are all too familiar with.
Previously estimated at $5 million, huge increases in material costs have ballooned the endeavor’s price tag to approximately $9 million, according to Trustee Kasey Traub.
Municipal officials have been pursuing grants for years to help offset the cost of the project, which would replace water mains throughout the village — some of which is made of wood and was constructed in the 1880s.
Chesapeake ‘man camp’ facility sold
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The formerly lauded “man camp” that was opened by Chesapeake Energy over a decade ago only to close a few years later finally has a new owner.
According to a property deed transfer from the Bradford County Register and Recorder’s Office, the 12.5-acre Lamoka Road facility was sold for $625,000 to Community Recovery Outreach Partners, LLC, which specializes in drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
Ulster business owner charged with medicaid fraud
ATHENS BOROUGH — A local businesswoman who owned a mental health facility in Athens Borough has been charged with nearly two dozen felonies after she allegedly defrauded health insurance, engaged in romantic relationships with patients and consumed drugs that she overprescribed.
Stephanie Gwen King, 45, of Ulster, was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with multiple felony counts of Medicaid fraud; forgery, tampering with public records; possession of controlled substances; theft by deception and insurance fraud, for her alleged involvement in incidences that took place from November 2016 to March 2020.
King’s operated the Center for Holistic Integrative Mental Health, LLC, which was located on Main Street in Athens Borough.
Waverly woman charged with murdering her husband
WAVERLY — According to a Waverly Police Department press release sent out on Sunday, 30-year-old Devan G. Henson of Waverly has been arrested for murder in the second degree.
The investigation that concluded with Henson’s arrest was conducted by the Waverly Police Department along with the New York State Police’s major crimes units in Owego and the Tioga County District Attorney Office.
Henson was arrested in the early morning of Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Waverly Police Department, located on Ithaca Street in Waverly.
According to Waverly Police, “Henson is accused of murdering her husband Christopher P. Henson, age 35 of Waverly NY in the early morning hours of February 26, 2022 at their home at 507 Fulton Street, Waverly, NY.”
